Red Wings at Panthers

RED WINGS (22-16-5) at PANTHERS (27-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; TNT, BSFL, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Brogan Rafferty
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)
Status report
Kane, a forward, will miss at least the next two games after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Lyon will start against his former team, his eighth in nine games. … Kostin will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... Barkov could miss two games after the center left late in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Bobrovsky starts for the sixth time in eight games. … Kulikov returns after missing the loss to Anaheim with a lower body injury. … With Barkov out, Lorentz will play for the first time since Dec. 21.