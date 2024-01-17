Red Wings at Panthers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (22-16-5) at PANTHERS (27-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; TNT, BSFL, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Brogan Rafferty

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)

Status report

Kane, a forward, will miss at least the next two games after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Lyon will start against his former team, his eighth in nine games. … Kostin will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... Barkov could miss two games after the center left late in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Bobrovsky starts for the sixth time in eight games. … Kulikov returns after missing the loss to Anaheim with a lower body injury. … With Barkov out, Lorentz will play for the first time since Dec. 21.

