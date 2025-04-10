Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: William Lagesson, Austin Watson, Alex Lyon
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Nate Schmidt
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report
Mrazek will dress and back up Talbot after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said there may be a game-time decision because of injury with the potential of an emergency recall from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Sturm will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Verhaeghe will not play because of maintenance and is expected to be available against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Ekblad joined Florida for its morning skate after being cleared to join team activities; the defenseman was suspended 20 games, without pay, on March 10 for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. His suspension runs through Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.