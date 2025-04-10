Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (36-34-7) at PANTHERS (45-29-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: William Lagesson, Austin Watson, Alex Lyon

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Nate Schmidt

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carter Verhaeghe, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Mrazek will dress and back up Talbot after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury. ... Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said there may be a game-time decision because of injury with the potential of an emergency recall from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Sturm will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Verhaeghe will not play because of maintenance and is expected to be available against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Ekblad joined Florida for its morning skate after being cleared to join team activities; the defenseman was suspended 20 games, without pay, on March 10 for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. His suspension runs through Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

