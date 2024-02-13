Red Wings at Oilers 

RED WINGS (27-18-6) at OILERS (30-17-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSDETX

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Justin Holl, James Reimer

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Mattias Janmark

Injured: None

Status report

Kostin comes in on Detroit’s fourth line for Fabbri, a forward who is taking personal leave but is expected to return at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Lyon has started eight straight games. ... Gagner comes in for Janmark, a forward, on the Oilers fourth line. ... Skinner will start for the ninth time in 11 games.

