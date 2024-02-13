Red Wings at Oilers 

RED WINGS (27-18-6) at OILERS (30-17-1)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSDETX
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Klim Kostin -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
Ville Husso
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Justin Holl, James Reimer
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Sam Gagner -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Mattias Janmark
Injured: None
Status report
Kostin comes in on Detroit’s fourth line for Fabbri, a forward who is taking personal leave but is expected to return at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Lyon has started eight straight games. ... Gagner comes in for Janmark, a forward, on the Oilers fourth line. ... Skinner will start for the ninth time in 11 games.