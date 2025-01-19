Red Wings at Stars projected lineups

RED WINGS (21-20-4) at STARS (28-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SN
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday; Lyon is expected to start after relieving Talbot for the third period. … Detroit assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hintz, a forward, has missed the past two games and is day to day.