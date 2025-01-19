Red Wings at Stars projected lineups

RED WINGS (21-20-4) at STARS (28-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel

Justin Hryckowian -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday; Lyon is expected to start after relieving Talbot for the third period. … Detroit assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Stars held an optional morning skate after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hintz, a forward, has missed the past two games and is day to day.