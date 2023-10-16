Red Wings at Blue Jackets

RED WINGS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
James Reimer
Ville Husso
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth
Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Emil Bemstrom
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Adam Boqvist -- Damon Severson
Spencer Martin
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy, Elvis Merzlikins (illness)
Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Zach Werenski (quad contusion),
Status report
Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … The Red Wings return to 12 forwards and six defenseman after using seven defenseman in a 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Petry, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup. … Reimer, signed as a free agent on July 1, makes his Red Wings debut after Husso played the first two games. … Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland (AHL) on Monday. Merzlikins, a goalie, left after the second period against the New York Rangers on Saturday because of the flu. … Roslovic and Bemstrom replace forwards Foudy and Olivier.