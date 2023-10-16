Latest News

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16
Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello
Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

20 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken
Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

Color of Hockey: Former college goalie Cortes now enjoying career as artist
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

Dubois anticipating boos, 'special game' in return to Winnipeg with Kings
'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says

Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson  -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Emil Bemstrom

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Adam Boqvist -- Damon Severson

Spencer Martin

Jet Greaves

Scratched:  Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy, Elvis Merzlikins (illness)

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Zach Werenski (quad contusion), 

Status report

Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … The Red Wings return to 12 forwards and six defenseman after using seven defenseman in a 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Petry, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup. … Reimer, signed as a free agent on July 1, makes his Red Wings debut after Husso played the first two games. … Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland (AHL) on Monday. Merzlikins, a goalie, left after the second period against the New York Rangers on Saturday because of the flu. … Roslovic and Bemstrom replace forwards Foudy and Olivier.