Red Wings at Blue Jackets

RED WINGS (1-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- David Perron

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Olli Maatta

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Jack Roslovic -- Sean Kuraly -- Emil Bemstrom

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Adam Boqvist -- Damon Severson

Spencer Martin

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy, Elvis Merzlikins (illness)

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Zach Werenski (quad contusion),

Status report

Czarnik was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … The Red Wings return to 12 forwards and six defenseman after using seven defenseman in a 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Petry, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup. … Reimer, signed as a free agent on July 1, makes his Red Wings debut after Husso played the first two games. … Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland (AHL) on Monday. Merzlikins, a goalie, left after the second period against the New York Rangers on Saturday because of the flu. … Roslovic and Bemstrom replace forwards Foudy and Olivier.