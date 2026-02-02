Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-18-6) at AVALANCHE (36-8-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTVD, ALT

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Travis Hamonic-- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Taylor Makar -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Martin Necas (lower body)

Status report

Hamonic is expected to replace Gustafsson, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. … Toews will return after he missed 13 games because of an upper-body iniury. … Necas, a forward, won’t play but could be available against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He is day to day. … Landeskog, a forward, participated in morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He won’t play and is also unlikely to play Wednesday.

