Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

RED WINGS (32-18-6) at AVALANCHE (36-8-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTVD, ALT
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Travis Hamonic-- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Taylor Makar -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Martin Necas (lower body)
Status report
Hamonic is expected to replace Gustafsson, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 5-0 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. … Toews will return after he missed 13 games because of an upper-body iniury. … Necas, a forward, won’t play but could be available against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He is day to day. … Landeskog, a forward, participated in morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He won’t play and is also unlikely to play Wednesday.