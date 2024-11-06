Red Wings at Blackhawks projected lineups

RED WINGS (5-5-1) at BLACKHAWKS (5-7-1)
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup as their 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Mrazek will be back in goal for the Blackhawks after Soderblom earned his first win of the season Sunday, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks.