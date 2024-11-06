Red Wings at Blackhawks projected lineups

RED WINGS (5-5-1) at BLACKHAWKS (5-7-1)

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup as their 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Mrazek will be back in goal for the Blackhawks after Soderblom earned his first win of the season Sunday, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks.