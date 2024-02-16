Red Wings at Flames

RED WINGS (27-20-6) at FLAMES (25-24-5)
4 p.m. ET; SN1, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (upper body)
Status report
Fabbri will return after missing two games after the birth of his first child Wednesday. ... Reimer will make his first start since he made 28 saves in a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska did not name a starting goalie; Markstrom occupied the starter's net during practice Friday. ... Vladar, activated off injured reserve earlier Friday, is available after missing three games with a lower-body injury.