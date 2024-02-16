Red Wings at Flames

RED WINGS (27-20-6) at FLAMES (25-24-5)

4 p.m. ET; SN1, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Status report

Fabbri will return after missing two games after the birth of his first child Wednesday. ... Reimer will make his first start since he made 28 saves in a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska did not name a starting goalie; Markstrom occupied the starter's net during practice Friday. ... Vladar, activated off injured reserve earlier Friday, is available after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

