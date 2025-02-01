Red Wings at Flames projected lineups

RED WINGS (25-21-5) at FLAMES (25-18-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonathan Berggren
Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gusafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Frost and Farabee each will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.