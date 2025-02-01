Red Wings at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
RED WINGS (25-21-5) at FLAMES (25-18-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonathan Berggren

Christian Fischer -- Joe Veleno -- Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gusafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Frost and Farabee each will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

