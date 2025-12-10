Red Wings at Flames projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (16-11-3) at FLAMES (12-15-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings, who held an optional morning skate Wednesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. ... Gibson will make his third straight start; he last started three consecutive games Nov. 9-15. ... Brzustewicz will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; he’ll replace Pachal, a defenseman.

Latest News

U.S. using all its time to pick to Olympic roster, Guerin says on '@TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Woll back on ice for Maple Leafs 

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Panarin, Bedard go head-to-head when Rangers visit Blackhawks

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Saros makes 39 saves, Predators top Avalanche in shootout after Makar late goal

Tuch scores in OT, Sabres defeat Oilers to end 3-game skid 

Yzerman says every points count for 1st-place Red Wings

Mailbag: Avalanche’s speed unmatched; Islanders could be buyers

Stars hold off Jets, extend point streak to 11

Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Bedard, Nazar have developed strong bond with Blackhawks since being drafted