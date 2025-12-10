Red Wings at Flames projected lineups 

RED WINGS (16-11-3) at FLAMES (12-15-4)

8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Jake Bean (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings, who held an optional morning skate Wednesday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. ... Gibson will make his third straight start; he last started three consecutive games Nov. 9-15. ... Brzustewicz will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday; he’ll replace Pachal, a defenseman.