Red Wings rally, edge Sabres in shootout to end 5-game skid

Copp pulled Detroit to within 5-4 at 10:27 of the third period when he knocked in a rebound in front. Moritz Seider then tied it 5-5 at 15:42, roofing a shot short side from the right circle.

Seider and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Larkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout and had two assists for the Red Wings (11-13-4), who were 0-3-2 in their past five games. Ville Husso allowed three goals on seven shots in the first period before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa, who made 12 saves in his NHL debut in relief.

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, and James Reimer made 26 saves for the Sabres (11-13-4), who have lost seven straight (0-4-3).

Zach Benson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:38 of the first period when his wrist shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot over the glove of Husso.

Alex DeBrincat tied it 1-1 at 4:05. He took a pass from Larkin, skated along the goal line to the front of the net, and lifted a backhand over Reimer’s blocker.

Copp scored 41 seconds later to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead, tapping in a backdoor pass from J.T. Compher.

Tage Thompson tied 2-2 at 10:25, putting a centering pass from Zucker under Husso’s left pad.

Zucker then put the Sabres in front 3-2 during a delayed penalty at 15:26 of the first. He beat Husso five-hole through a screen by Jordan Greenway from the top of the left circle.

Raymond tied it 3-3 at 1:05 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Larkin on a rush and scoring glove side from the right hash marks.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel put Buffalo back ahead 4-3 at 2:26. He tapped the puck into an open net after Beck Malenstyn redirected a point shot from Owen Power.

Zucker pushed it to 5-3 at 9:46, fighting through poke checks by Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson before tucking a shot past Cossa’s outstretched right pad.