Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (4-3-0) at SABRES (3-4-1)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Marco Kasper -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

Compher will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday due to illness; if he cannot play, the Red Wings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, will be available to return but is more likely to do so against the Florida Panthers on Monday to benefit from more practice days. … Benson will miss a second straight game and has not skated with the team since Monday; coach Lindy Ruff said the forward is “doing ok” but is not yet where he needs to be in order to get back on the ice.

