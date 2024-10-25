Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

RED WINGS (4-3-0) at SABRES (3-4-1)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B, SN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Marco Kasper -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Status report
Compher will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday due to illness; if he cannot play, the Red Wings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, will be available to return but is more likely to do so against the Florida Panthers on Monday to benefit from more practice days. … Benson will miss a second straight game and has not skated with the team since Monday; coach Lindy Ruff said the forward is “doing ok” but is not yet where he needs to be in order to get back on the ice.