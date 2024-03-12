Red Wings at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (33--25--6) AT SABRES (30--30--5)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Walman will be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; he will replace Holl, a defenseman. … Greenway will return after missing the game a 3-2 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

