Red Wings at Sabres

RED WINGS (33--25--6) AT SABRES (30--30--5)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Walman will be back in the lineup after he was scratched for a 5-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday; he will replace Holl, a defenseman. … Greenway will return after missing the game a 3-2 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.