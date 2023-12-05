Red Wings at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (13-7-3) at SABRES (10-13-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE

Predators projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere – Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: Olli Maatta, James Reimer, Patrick Kane

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Brandon Biro -- Victor Olofsson

Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson 

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Devon Levi

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Kane will not play Tuesday, but Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said "we'll get a feel for Thursday (against the San Jose Sharks)" for the forward's Red Wings debut. ... Lyon and Husso will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Thompson will return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. … Forwards Tuch and Greenway each is expected to be out 7-10 days. … Quinn, a forward, participated in the Sabres morning skate Tuesdayu in a yellow no-contact jersey, but is not yet near a return. ... Luukkonen, a goalie, missed the morning skate due to illness; Comrie will start and Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League.

