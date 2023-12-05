Red Wings at Sabres

RED WINGS (13-7-3) at SABRES (10-13-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE
Predators projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Shayne Gostisbehere – Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olli Maatta, James Reimer, Patrick Kane
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Isak Rosen -- Brandon Biro -- Victor Olofsson
Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Eric Comrie
Devon Levi
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Kane will not play Tuesday, but Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said "we'll get a feel for Thursday (against the San Jose Sharks)" for the forward's Red Wings debut. ... Lyon and Husso will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Thompson will return after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. … Forwards Tuch and Greenway each is expected to be out 7-10 days. … Quinn, a forward, participated in the Sabres morning skate Tuesdayu in a yellow no-contact jersey, but is not yet near a return. ... Luukkonen, a goalie, missed the morning skate due to illness; Comrie will start and Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League.