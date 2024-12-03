Red Wings at Bruins projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Joe Veleno -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Justin Holl, William Lagesson
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Jeff Petry (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings placed Kane, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23 on Tuesday. … With Petry, a defenseman, questionable, Detroit recalled Lagesson, also a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Husso will start for the first time since Nov. 9, with Cossa as the backup after he was recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday with Talbot and Lyon each injured. … The Bruins are expected to use the same skaters from a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.