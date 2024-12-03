Red Wings at Bruins projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Joe Veleno -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Justin Holl, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Jeff Petry (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings placed Kane, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23 on Tuesday. … With Petry, a defenseman, questionable, Detroit recalled Lagesson, also a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Husso will start for the first time since Nov. 9, with Cossa as the backup after he was recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday with Talbot and Lyon each injured. … The Bruins are expected to use the same skaters from a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.