Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT

Walman sent a slap shot past goalie Jake Allen's glove after Montreal overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first period to tie the game with two goals in the third.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist for Detroit (13-7-3), which has won five of six. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (10-11-2), which has lost consecutive games and three of the past four. Jake Allen made 28 saves in his sixth straight loss.

Gustav Lindstrom tied it 4-4 with 3:59 remaining in the third when he scored against his former team on a shot from the right side on a pass from Josh Anderson.

Suzuki scored 4:12 into the third to get Montreal within 4-3 with a wrist shot from the right side past Husso's stick side.

Joe Veleno put Detroit up 1-0 at 7:21 of the first period taking Moritz Seider's pass from the point.

Christian Fischer made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 11:44. He tapped in the puck as it lay in the crease to the left of Allen, who lost sight of it after stopping Michael Rasmussen on a breakaway.

Sprong scored at 19:20 to push it to 3-0 with a shot past Allen's glove on a 2-on-1.

Justin Barron cut it to 3-1 when he scored with seven seconds remaining in the first.

Joel Armia got Montreal within 3-2 at 4:07 of the second with the second short-handed goal of the game on a wrist shot over Husso's glove from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1.

Alex DeBrincat put the Red Wings up 4-2 at 4:54. He one-timed a shot between Allen's legs for a power-play goal to finish off a passing play with Sprong and Seider. It was his 200th NHL goal.