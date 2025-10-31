Red Wings at Ducks projected lineups

RED WINGS (8-3-0) at DUCKS (5-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Austin Watson
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Jansen Harkins
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. ... Gibson will start against his former team for the first time. ... Detroit recalled Watson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Kreider will return after missing four games with an illness. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game and remains day-to-day.