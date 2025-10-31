Red Wings at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (8-3-0) at DUCKS (5-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Jansen Harkins

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. ... Gibson will start against his former team for the first time. ... Detroit recalled Watson from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Kreider will return after missing four games with an illness. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game and remains day-to-day.

