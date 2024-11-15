Red Wings at Ducks projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)
Status report
Lyon will start after not being available for five games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Johansson enters the lineup for Holl, a defenseman. ... Vaakanainen, a defenseman, was injured in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Helleson will make his season debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he last played an NHL game on April 13, 2023. ... Fabbri, a forward, will be out approximately six weeks after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus Friday.