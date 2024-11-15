Red Wings at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (7-7-1) at DUCKS (5-8-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SNP, SNO, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Lyon will start after not being available for five games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Red Wings assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Johansson enters the lineup for Holl, a defenseman. ... Vaakanainen, a defenseman, was injured in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. ... Helleson will make his season debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he last played an NHL game on April 13, 2023. ... Fabbri, a forward, will be out approximately six weeks after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus Friday.

