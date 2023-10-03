Stepan retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Derek Stepan retired from the NHL on Tuesday after 13 seasons.

The 33-year-old forward had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and one assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the second round (No. 51) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Stepan had 515 points (182 goals, 333 assists) in 890 regular-season games for the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and Hurricanes. He had at least 50 points five times and played all 82 games in a season four times.

Stepan had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 120 playoff games and his teams qualified for the postseason in 10 of his 13 seasons.

"After 13 years in the NHL I've decided to retire," Stepan told the NHL Players' Association. "I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams. I want to thank the four organizations I had the privilege of playing for, and to my teammates for allowing me to be part of their family. Finally, I want to thank the fans, it was an honor to play in front of you. I'm forever grateful for this game and I look forward to the next chapter."

Stepan helped the United Sates win a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he scored 14 points (four goal, 10 assists) as team captain. He also represented the United States at the 2011 World Championship, 2014 Sochi Olympics and World Cup of Hockey 2016.