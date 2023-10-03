Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey bold predictions 32 teams

Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Vegas Stanley Cup championship film streaming on ESPN+

Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship film now streaming on ESPN+
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators blank Penguins

Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Kolzig discusses career, Capitals with NHL.com

Kolzig discusses playing career, coaching role with Capitals in Q&A with NHL.com
Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 season preview

Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
Seattle Kraken 2023-24 season preview

Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
Crosby plays Penguins preseason game in Nova Scotia

Crosby gets ‘unique’ chance to play preseason game with Penguins in Nova Scotia
Camp Buzz: Krug to make preseason debut for Blues

Training Camp Buzz: Krug makes preseason debut for Blues
Kings ‘Behind the Glass’ debuts tonight on NHL Network

‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage

EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage
Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly rivals

Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals

Stepan retires from NHL after 13 seasons

33-year-old forward played 890 regular-season games for 4 teams, had 515 points

Stepan_Hurricanes
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Derek Stepan retired from the NHL on Tuesday after 13 seasons.

The 33-year-old forward had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and one assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the second round (No. 51) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Stepan had 515 points (182 goals, 333 assists) in 890 regular-season games for the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and Hurricanes. He had at least 50 points five times and played all 82 games in a season four times.

Stepan had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 120 playoff games and his teams qualified for the postseason in 10 of his 13 seasons.

"After 13 years in the NHL I've decided to retire," Stepan told the NHL Players' Association. "I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams. I want to thank the four organizations I had the privilege of playing for, and to my teammates for allowing me to be part of their family. Finally, I want to thank the fans, it was an honor to play in front of you. I'm forever grateful for this game and I look forward to the next chapter."

Stepan helped the United Sates win a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he scored 14 points (four goal, 10 assists) as team captain. He also represented the United States at the 2011 World Championship, 2014 Sochi Olympics and World Cup of Hockey 2016.