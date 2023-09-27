Potvin recalls challenges of 1st training camp with Islanders in 1973

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week Fischler reaches back a half-century when a heralded junior hockey defenseman named Denis Potvin attended his first training camp with the New York Islanders. Though “concerned” at the time, Potvin ended his NHL career 15 seasons later a four-time Stanley Cup champion who won the Norris Trophy as the top NHL defenseman three times.

What path did you take to reach your first NHL training camp?

"My father was my inspiration. He was a good enough player to be invited to a Detroit Red Wings camp. But whatever NHL future was in store for him ended when he suffered a broken back that was so serious, he even was rejected when he tried to join the Canadian armed forces for World War II. But he passed on his love for hockey down to his sons, my older brothers Bob and Jean as well as to me. Dad's misfortune was, in a sense, our good fortune. We were the branches of the Potvin hockey tree and Dad was the trunk, the original from which we grew."

When did you feel that you were good enough to take part in an NHL camp?

"Jean, who was four years older than me, was part of my confidence builder. When I started playing 'serious hockey,' he was one of the 'big guys' and I pushed him to let me play with him and against fellas who were much older and bigger than me. But I was holding my own. When I started in junior hockey, I was only 14 but I was skating against guys who were 19 and 20 years old. In retrospect, I'd say I was precocious, but that trait never held me back. I had a tremendous amount of motivation behind me and a great role model. Jean Beliveau, who was the captain of so many Stanley Cup-winning Montreal Canadiens teams."

As a junior hockey star, when did you start thinking about an NHL career?

"When I made it to the Ottawa 67's junior team, I already was playing a hitting game. Even though I was one of the youngest players in the league, I hit everyone in sight and even took on Dave Schultz, who later became the so-called 'Heavyweight Champion’ of the NHL. I gained respect in juniors because the opposition knew that if anyone hit me, that I'd give it right back. And after that, they wouldn't bother me again. But I started to wonder about the NHL when critics in the media started writing about me. That just added to my confidence because those media guys had nothing to gain by praising me."

Which journalist gave you a big boost?

Earl McRae, who was a solid writer, did a story on me for The Canadian magazine. 'It's obvious Potvin is something special,' he wrote. 'He's part of the play and then he's not. He seems to transcend the action. His moves are so cool, so confident, never false. He rules all he surveys and there is no one to threaten his kingdom.' That was high praise from a smart hockey guy and other journalists began noticing me. By the 1971-72 season, I could feel that I was ready for the NHL. Not that I wanted to hear that kind of stuff, but some of the writers started calling me 'The next Bobby Orr’ and I hadn't even been drafted yet."