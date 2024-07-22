Brindley could evolve into future leader with Blue Jackets

Forward prospect with 'confidence and pop to his game' likely to begin this season in AHL

Gavin Brindley CBJ prospect feature

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- That Gavin Brindley was a mentor to many of the prospects at the Columbus Blue Jackets’ recent development camp was notable, but not surprising.

Though 16 of the 29 players in attendance were older than the forward from Estero, Florida, the 19-year-old prospect commanded their attention and respect for what he has already accomplished on the ice at a young age.

Brindley was the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American at Michigan, helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and scored a goal for the U.S. in the IIHF World Championships in May.

The topper was when the second-round pick (No. 34) in the 2023 NHL Draft made his League debut for the Blue Jackets against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16.

“I think just learning from that game and especially the world championships, too, and being with those guys there, everything is a learning experience,” Brindley said.

“You’re 19 years old and there's a lot ahead of you but at the same time you see where your feet are, and we’ll see what happens next.”

Gavin Brindley CBJ prospect first game puck

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Blue Jackets director of player development Rick Nash saw plenty of Brindley at the World Championships as Team Canada’s general manager.

“He looked really good," Nash said. "I thought he had a lot of pace out there, a lot of pop. He spent a month over with Team USA at the World Championships and I think you can see that. He’s been around a lot of pro players. I can see on the ice that he had some confidence and pop to his game. I was impressed.”

Brindley led Michigan in scoring last season with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 40 games, and is tenacious at both ends of the ice despite his size (5-foot-9, 168 pounds). Nash said adding weight and strength to a still-maturing body is Brindley's top priority.

“I think just knowing where I stack up against other guys and what I need to improve on heading into summer is huge, right?” Brindley said.

He already has a taste of the NHL but understands nothing can be taken for granted. His father, Ryan Brindley, played 596 minor league games, including 32 in the American Hockey League, over 12 seasons.

“It's your dream to play in the NHL and stay in the NHL, so hopefully I can get it done,” the younger Brindley said.

He will get a chance to make the Blue Jackets roster during training camp, but most likely will begin the season with Cleveland of the AHL.

“I think I just need to come in (for camp) and be ready to go ... work my tail off and see what happens,” Brindley said. “It doesn’t really matter where I’m playing, whether it’s the American League or the NHL at the beginning of the year. Either way, I feel like I’m going to develop as a hockey player and I’m excited.”

Related Content

Blue Jackets add veterans Monahan, Johnson to complement young core

Latest News

Minnetian working toward 'finding my identity' for Stars

Islanders add forward Duclair to improve offense, spark power play

Predators hopeful Stamkos, Marchessault additions fuel Cup run

Color of Hockey: Rangers prospect Emery 'comfortable' heading to North Dakota

Gauthier demonstrates leadership skills with Ducks prospects

Howard striving to become part of 'winning culture' with Lightning

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Veleno signs 2-year, $4.55 million contract with Red Wings

Sapovaliv aims to 'find some more pounds' to play for Golden Knights

Koivunen not feeling pressure after being acquired by Penguins in Guentzel trade

After delay, Okposo gets to hoist Stanley Cup in hometown

Summer with Stanley blog

Julien 'turned out to be a good fit' as Blues assistant

Willander showing growth spurt with Canucks, excited to face Celebrini in future

Sawchyn needs to add muscle before becoming part of Panthers' plans

Wild seek playoff return, scoring boost with Trenin, Lauko