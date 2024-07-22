Brindley could evolve into future leader with Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- That Gavin Brindley was a mentor to many of the prospects at the Columbus Blue Jackets’ recent development camp was notable, but not surprising.

Though 16 of the 29 players in attendance were older than the forward from Estero, Florida, the 19-year-old prospect commanded their attention and respect for what he has already accomplished on the ice at a young age.

Brindley was the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American at Michigan, helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and scored a goal for the U.S. in the IIHF World Championships in May.

The topper was when the second-round pick (No. 34) in the 2023 NHL Draft made his League debut for the Blue Jackets against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16.

“I think just learning from that game and especially the world championships, too, and being with those guys there, everything is a learning experience,” Brindley said.

“You’re 19 years old and there's a lot ahead of you but at the same time you see where your feet are, and we’ll see what happens next.”