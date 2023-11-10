Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jaromir Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins in February

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

NHL Buzz news and notes november 10

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats november 10

William Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Weekes weekend watch november 10

NHL On Tap news and notes november 10

Edmonton Oilers believe they can turn season around

Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Tom Barrasso was glue in net’ for Penguins Cup-winning teams Lemieux says

nhl morning skate for november 10

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings game recap November 9

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Stars at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (8-3-1) at JETS (7-4-2)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

The Stars did not practice Friday; their game at the Jets will be their second of three in four days following a 5-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and a game at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Vilardi, a center, skated for the second straight day since being injured Oct. 17; he is progressing toward a return to the lineup but is not expected to be available Saturday.