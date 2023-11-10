Stars at Jets

STARS (8-3-1) at JETS (7-4-2)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
The Stars did not practice Friday; their game at the Jets will be their second of three in four days following a 5-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and a game at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Vilardi, a center, skated for the second straight day since being injured Oct. 17; he is progressing toward a return to the lineup but is not expected to be available Saturday.