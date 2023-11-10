Stars at Jets

STARS (8-3-1) at JETS (7-4-2)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

The Stars did not practice Friday; their game at the Jets will be their second of three in four days following a 5-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and a game at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. ... Vilardi, a center, skated for the second straight day since being injured Oct. 17; he is progressing toward a return to the lineup but is not expected to be available Saturday.