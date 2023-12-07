Stars at Capitals

STARS (14-7-3) at CAPITALS (12-8-2)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Joel Hanley

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev, Sonny Milano

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Seguin left the game in the third period after a hit to the head. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Kuznetsov returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-0 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. He will play his 700th NHL game. … Milano, a forward, is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Oshie, a forward, practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey.