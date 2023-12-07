Stars at Capitals

STARS (14-7-3) at CAPITALS (12-8-2)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Joel Hanley
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev, Sonny Milano
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Seguin left the game in the third period after a hit to the head. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Kuznetsov returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-0 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. He will play his 700th NHL game. … Milano, a forward, is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Oshie, a forward, practiced Wednesday in a non-contact jersey.