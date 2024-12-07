Golden Knights stay hot with win against Stars

Mavrik Bourque and Mason Marchment scored, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for Dallas (16-10-0), which has lost two straight.

“I thought 5-on-5 was a pretty even game, we might have even been ahead for spurts of it,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Special teams are a great equalizer, and we shot ourselves in the foot with the penalties we took.”

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:23 of the first period, finishing a pass from Stone in the low slot on the power play.

“When [Stone] and Jack start playing catch with the puck, it's two options from the same side of the ice to three left sticks, right? So, we can get shots away quickly,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So, chemistry's been good all year. Good for him to find Hertl.”

Bourque tied the game 1-1 at 6:39 of the second period. Kaedan Korczak misplayed the puck along the end boards, and Bourque got to it at the right post and jammed a shot underneath Hill’s left pad.

Eichel put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 15:40, one-timing a pass from Theodore in the bottom of the left circle for a power-play goal.