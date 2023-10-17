Stars at Golden Knights

STARS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Alec Martinez (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
Hintz returns after missing a season-opening 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury. ... Oettinger was in the starter's crease at the Stars morning skate Tuesday. ... Pietrangelo will miss his second straight game; the defenseman is day to day. ... Carrier will be a game-time decistion after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Martinez, a defenseman, skated Tuesday in a red no-contact jersey. … Hill will start after making 22 saves in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.