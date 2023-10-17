Stars at Golden Knights

STARS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Alec Martinez (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Hintz returns after missing a season-opening 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury. ... Oettinger was in the starter's crease at the Stars morning skate Tuesday. ... Pietrangelo will miss his second straight game; the defenseman is day to day. ... Carrier will be a game-time decistion after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Martinez, a defenseman, skated Tuesday in a red no-contact jersey. … Hill will start after making 22 saves in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.