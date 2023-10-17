Latest News

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL projected lineup projections

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Stars at Golden Knights

By NHL.com
STARS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Sam Steel

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Alec Martinez (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Hintz returns after missing a season-opening 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury. ... Oettinger was in the starter's crease at the Stars morning skate Tuesday. ... Pietrangelo will miss his second straight game; the defenseman is day to day. ... Carrier will be a game-time decistion after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Martinez, a defenseman, skated Tuesday in a red no-contact jersey. … Hill will start after making 22 saves in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.