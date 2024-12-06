Stars at Golden Knights projected lineups

STARS (16-9-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-7-3)
10 p.m. Victory+, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Alexander Hotlz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate and are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. … Stone, a forward, will return to the lineup after missing the past 14 games with a lower-body injury. He will play on the first line with Eichel and Barbashev. … Whitecloud, who has missed the past six games, skated Friday in a noncontact jersey.