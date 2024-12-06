Stars at Golden Knights projected lineups

STARS (16-9-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-7-3)

10 p.m. Victory+, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Alexander Hotlz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate and are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. … Stone, a forward, will return to the lineup after missing the past 14 games with a lower-body injury. He will play on the first line with Eichel and Barbashev. … Whitecloud, who has missed the past six games, skated Friday in a noncontact jersey.