Stars at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (16-9-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-7-3)

10 p.m. Victory+, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Alexander Hotlz -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate and are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. … Stone, a forward, will return to the lineup after missing the past 14 games with a lower-body injury. He will play on the first line with Eichel and Barbashev. … Whitecloud, who has missed the past six games, skated Friday in a noncontact jersey.

Latest News

Sorensen seeks to get Bedard, Blackhawks on track as new coach

List of NHL captains

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

NHL Buzz: Stone to return for Golden Knights against Stars

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Demko to return for Canucks as backup against Blue Jackets

Trouba scratched by Rangers for roster management purposes, captain's future unclear

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Richardson fired by Blackhawks, Sorensen named interim

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs can extend winning streak against Capitals

Hyman scores twice in return, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Jets end 4-game losing streak, defeat Sabres in OT