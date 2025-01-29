Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ VGK – 0:56 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 19:07 (0:53 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Holmstrom, Islanders defeat Avalanche for 5th straight win

Mangiapane receives warm welcome back from Flames fans 

Bedard scores to help Blackhawks surge past Lightning

Connor scores twice, lifts Jets past Canadiens for 4th straight win

Svechnikov has 3 points, Hurricanes shut out Rangers

Thompson, Peterka each has hat trick, assist for Sabres in win against Bruins

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Goal of the season? Bedard scores impressive goal from side of net

NHL Buzz: Stolarz practices in full with Maple Leafs for 1st time since injury

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Tkachuk surprises young Panthers fan affected by Los Angeles fires

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller-Pettersson rift impacting Canucks' chemistry, Rutherford says: report

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Tampa Bay Lightning Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Kaprizov to have surgery, out at least 4 weeks for Wild

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews on roll for Maple Leafs heading into 4 Nations Face-Off 