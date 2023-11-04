Latest News

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12
Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Pacioretty skating after Achilles injury, return to Capitals unclear
Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

Maple Leafs try to regroup with Liljegren placed on LTIR
On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

NHL On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils
Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins
Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres
Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury
Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks against Panthers
Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Stars at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (7-1-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Oettinger is expected to start after Wedgewood made 46 saves in a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Joshua returns after one game as a healthy scratch in favor of Studnicka, a forward who will be scratched for the fifth time in six games; with Joshua back on the third line, Beauvillier drops to the fourth line. ... Demko will make his fifth start in six games.