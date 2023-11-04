Stars at Canucks

STARS (7-1-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley

Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Oettinger is expected to start after Wedgewood made 46 saves in a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Joshua returns after one game as a healthy scratch in favor of Studnicka, a forward who will be scratched for the fifth time in six games; with Joshua back on the third line, Beauvillier drops to the fourth line. ... Demko will make his fifth start in six games.