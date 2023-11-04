Stars at Canucks

STARS (7-1-1) at CANUCKS (7-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley
Injured: Radek Faksa (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Oettinger is expected to start after Wedgewood made 46 saves in a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Joshua returns after one game as a healthy scratch in favor of Studnicka, a forward who will be scratched for the fifth time in six games; with Joshua back on the third line, Beauvillier drops to the fourth line. ... Demko will make his fifth start in six games.