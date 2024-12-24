Hintz, Benn each scores goal to lift Stars past Utah Hockey Club

Jamie Benn and Colin Blackwell scored for the Stars (20-13-0), who have won three of their last five games. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Barrett Hayton scored for the second straight game, and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Utah (16-12-6), who lost for the first time in regulation in nine games.

Blackwell opened the scoring at 11:02 of the first period, beating Vejmelka blocker side on a 2-on-1 rush with Sam Steel to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

Kevin Stenlund tied the game at 12:41, tipping in a slap shot from Ian Cole from the blue line to make it 1-1.

Hintz scored at 12:39 of the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead, scoring off a pass from Mavrik Bourque.

Benn made it 3-1 at 17:50 as Wyatt Johnston came around the net and found Benn in front for the goal.

Hayton scored at 11:39 of the third period to make it a 3-2 game, tipping in a shot from Nick Schmaltz as he fell to the ice.