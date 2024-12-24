Hintz, Benn each scores goal to lift Stars past Utah Hockey Club

Blackwell has goal for Dallas, which has won 3 of 5

Stars at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Roope Hintz scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season, and the Dallas Stars held on to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 at Delta Center on Monday.

Jamie Benn and Colin Blackwell scored for the Stars (20-13-0), who have won three of their last five games. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Barrett Hayton scored for the second straight game, and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Utah (16-12-6), who lost for the first time in regulation in nine games.

Blackwell opened the scoring at 11:02 of the first period, beating Vejmelka blocker side on a 2-on-1 rush with Sam Steel to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

Kevin Stenlund tied the game at 12:41, tipping in a slap shot from Ian Cole from the blue line to make it 1-1.

Hintz scored at 12:39 of the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead, scoring off a pass from Mavrik Bourque.

Benn made it 3-1 at 17:50 as Wyatt Johnston came around the net and found Benn in front for the goal.

Hayton scored at 11:39 of the third period to make it a 3-2 game, tipping in a shot from Nick Schmaltz as he fell to the ice.

Latest News

Coaches' navigation of Christmas break can set tone for strong 2nd half 

'Biz' talks TNT, Winter Classic in Q&A

Vanbiesbrouck 'looking for relentlessness' from U.S. at World Junior Championship

Donato eager to finally play in Winter Classic for Blackhawks

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Bruins' gutsy win against Capitals shows ‘buy-in’ under Sacco 

Marchenko breaks tie late in 3rd, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens

Sabres score 7, top Islanders to stop slide

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Johansson makes 36 saves, Lightning shut out Panthers

Crosby ties Lemieux for Penguins' career assist record in win against Flyers

Lindholm scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins pull away from Capitals

Faber breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Marchessault has 3 points, Predators defeat Hurricanes

NHL teams get in holiday spirit before Christmas break

NHL Buzz: Gustavsson returns for Wild against Blackhawks

Scheifele smiles through the boos with big game for Jets against Maple Leafs

Rangers need 'more heart' to end skid, turn season around