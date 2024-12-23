Stars at Utah Hockey Club projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (19-13-0) at UTAH (16-11-6)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. ... DeSmith will start for the first time since he made 36 saves in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 2. ... Kolyachonok returns after being a healthy scratch for a to the lineup for Utah after being scratched for a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kreider healthy scratch for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

Matthews remains out for Maple Leafs against Jets with upper-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken

Color of Hockey: Kenya elated by membership into IIHF 

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

2025 World Junior Championship Group A preview

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 23

2025 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Finland's faith in Laine rewarded ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off