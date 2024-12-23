Stars at Utah Hockey Club projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. ... DeSmith will start for the first time since he made 36 saves in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 2. ... Kolyachonok returns after being a healthy scratch for a to the lineup for Utah after being scratched for a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.