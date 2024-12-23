Stars at Utah Hockey Club projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Stars are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. ... DeSmith will start for the first time since he made 36 saves in a 2-1 win at Utah on Dec. 2. ... Kolyachonok returns after being a healthy scratch for a to the lineup for Utah after being scratched for a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.