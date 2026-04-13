Stars at Maple Leafs projected lineups

STARS (48-20-12) AT MAPLE LEAFS (32-34-14)

7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Jamie Benn

Arttu Hyry -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Adam Erne

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies

Steven Lorentz -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson

Ryan Tverberg -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- William Villeneuve

Artur Akhtyamov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Faksa will return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury, and Bunting (lower body) will play after missing six. ... Tverberg will make his NHL debut after 160 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League. He was a seventh-round pick (No. 213) in the 2020 NHL Draft.