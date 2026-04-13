Stars at Maple Leafs projected lineups

STARS (48-20-12) AT MAPLE LEAFS (32-34-14)
7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Jamie Benn
Arttu Hyry -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Kyle Capobianco -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Adam Erne
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies
Steven Lorentz -- Luke Haymes -- Nicholas Robertson
Ryan Tverberg -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- William Villeneuve
Artur Akhtyamov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Philippe Myers
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
Faksa will return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury, and Bunting (lower body) will play after missing six. ... Tverberg will make his NHL debut after 160 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League. He was a seventh-round pick (No. 213) in the 2020 NHL Draft.