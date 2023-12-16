Stars at Blues

STARS (17-8-3) at BLUES (14-14-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TXA 21
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Hugh McGing
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich
Injured: None
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Oettinger, a goalie, was injured in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday; he allowed two goals in as many shots. ... Wedgewood will start after making 25 saves in relief of Oettinger Friday. ... Due to NHL salary cap constraints, Dallas could dress an emergency backup goalie. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... The Blues will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Senators on Thursday.