Stars at Blues

STARS (17-8-3) at BLUES (14-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, TXA 21

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jake Neighbours

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Hugh McGing

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Scott Perunovich

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Oettinger, a goalie, was injured in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday; he allowed two goals in as many shots. ... Wedgewood will start after making 25 saves in relief of Oettinger Friday. ... Due to NHL salary cap constraints, Dallas could dress an emergency backup goalie. ... Binnington will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... The Blues will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win against the Senators on Thursday.

