Stars show composure in closing out Game 3 win

DENVER -- The pressure was there in the third period and it didn’t let up. The Dallas Stars weren’t allowing the Colorado Avalanche many opportunities, they put their early penalty issues to rest, buckled down and shut the door.
This is what the Stars do when they have a lead: They almost go into extended penalty-kill mode. And after wavering in the third periods of the past two games, they played their style to perfection in the third on Saturday.
“I don’t think a coach has ever seen a perfect game, but that’s as close to a perfect road game as you can play in my mind coming into this situation,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after their 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena.
“We knew they were going to come out guns-a-blazing in the first period. You knew their home record. You knew they had challenged their best players, their coach (Jared Bednar) did after last game. So, we knew we were going to get a lot thrown at us early in that game. Our composure throughout the night was outstanding.”
Indeed, that composure was tested in the series’ previous games. The Stars bent in Game 2, when they were up 4-0 entering the third and held on for a 5-3 win. They broke in Game 1, up 3-0 going into the third and lost 4-3 in overtime.
“Yeah, I think our group took it personally when everyone questioned whether we could hold a lead in the third (laughs). You know, it was warranted with how the first two games went. But we knew we were better than that,” DeBoer said. “We’ve been really good in those situations all year, been great on the road all year. We just felt comfortable tonight. The details of our game tonight were outstanding.’’