Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Colorado entered the game leading the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring at five goals per game, and had not scored fewer than three in any of its first seven games this postseason.

“I’ve said it last year in the playoffs, I’ve said it this year in the playoffs, [Oettinger] has the ability to raise his game at the most important times,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought tonight when it was most hectic, he was the calmest player on the ice for us. Which is what you need your goaltender to be, to give you that calming influence. I think that’s what he does for us when he’s playing like he is right now.”

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is at Colorado on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS).

Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven each scored twice for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

“I think our group took it personally when everyone questioned whether we could hold a lead in the third. It was warranted with how the first two games went,” DeBoer said. “But we knew we were better than that. We’ve been really good in those situations all year, been great on the road all year. We just felt comfortable tonight. The details of our game tonight were outstanding.

“I don’t think a coach has ever seen a perfect game, but that’s as close to a perfect road game as you can play, in my mind, coming into this situation. We knew they were going to come out guns-a-blazing in the first period. You knew their home record. You knew they had challenged their best players, their coach did after last game. So, we knew we were going to get a lot thrown at us early in that game. Our composure throughout the night was outstanding.”