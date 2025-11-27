Stars edge Kraken, push road point streak to 10

With Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson screening Joey Daccord, Kolyachonok floated a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that went off the right post and in for his first goal with Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the third straight game, and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars (15-5-4), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) and their road point streak to 10 (7-0-3). Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken (11-6-6), who have lost their last two (0-1-1). Daccord made 18 saves.

Hintz made it 1-0 at 5:52 of the first period off a high tip play, redirecting Alexander Petrovic’s shot-pass through Daccord’s five-hole from the slot.

Montour tied it 1-1 at 9:06. Shane Wright’s rebound attempt floated wide of an open net and into the right corner, but Montour retrieved it and shot from a sharp angle, banking it in off DeSmith’s right pad.

Lindell gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 6:13 of the second period. He shot from the bottom of the left circle into Daccord’s pads, but Justin Hryckowian swatted the rebound back to Lindell, who lifted it over Daccord from just outside the crease.

Dunn tied it 2-2 off a rush just 18 seconds into the third period, cutting to the top of the left circle and snapping a shot over DeSmith’s glove.

Seattle forward Jaden Schwartz left the game with a lower-body injury.

Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen returned after serving a one-game suspension due to game misconducts for boarding in back-to-back games. He had two shots on goal in 16:34 of ice time.

Dallas forward Jason Robertson's seven-game goal streak (11 goals) and eight-game point streak (18 points; 11 goals, seven assists) ended.