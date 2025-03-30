Stars clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Kraken

Rantanen has 3 points for Dallas, which has won 5 in row; Seattle eliminated from postseason contention

Stars at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Johnston scored in his fourth straight game for the Stars (48-21-4), who pushed their winning streak to five games. Jake Oettinger made 35 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (31-37-6), who have lost four of their past five and were eliminated from postseason contention when the St. Louis Blues defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 earlier Saturday. Joey Daccord made 16 saves.

Tolvanen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the first period. After Jared McCann skated past Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley and flipped a shot at Oettinger, Tolvanen found the bouncing rebound at the top of the crease and slapped it into an open net.

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 11:50 when he one-timed the rebound of Mavrik Bourque’s shot from below the left circle after he looped around the net.

Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:24, taking a saucer pass from Robertson in the right circle and one-timing it over Daccord’s right shoulder.

Mason Marchment pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period, beating Daccord with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off a cross-crease feed from Matt Duchene.

Johnston scored his 11th goal in his past 13 games to make it 4-1 at 12:56, racing past defenseman Adam Larsson to create a partial breakaway, deking to his left and lifting it over the right pad of Daccord.

Rantanen added an empty-net goal for the 5-1 final at 16:26.

