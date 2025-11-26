Stars at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
STARS (14-5-4) at KRAKEN (11-5-6)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Lian Bichsel -- Alex Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower
body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jared McCann -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Wednesday following an 8-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... Rantanen, a forward, will return after serving an automatic one-game suspension for receiving a second game misconduct in the physical infractions category before playing 41 consecutive games; he was ejected for boarding defenseman Alexander Romanov during a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 18 and again for boarding forward Matt Coronato in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … McCann is expected to return from a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Oct. 18; the forward was a full participant during the Kraken's morning skate Wednesday and took line rushes with Catton and Wright. ... Kakko returned to practice Wednesday wearing a noncontact jersey; the forward has missed five games and remains week to week.

