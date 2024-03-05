Stars at Sharks

STARS (37-17-9) at SHARKS (15-39-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCA, SN1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro HeiskanenRyan

Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Chris Tanev

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Alexander Barabanov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs

Kaapo Kahkonen

Magnus Chrona

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body)

Status report

Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Tanev is traveling from Calgary to San Jose and could make his Dallas debut if he arrives in time. The defenseman was acquired from the Calgary Flames as part of a three-team trade including the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Oettinger will start after making 21 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Sharks on Saturday. ... The Sharks held an optional skate . ... Eklund and Barabanov each will be a game-time decision, Sharks coach David Quinn said.