Stars at Sharks

STARS (37-17-9) at SHARKS (15-39-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCA, SN1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro HeiskanenRyan
Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Chris Tanev
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Alexander Barabanov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs
Kaapo Kahkonen
Magnus Chrona
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body)
Status report
Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Tanev is traveling from Calgary to San Jose and could make his Dallas debut if he arrives in time. The defenseman was acquired from the Calgary Flames as part of a three-team trade including the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Oettinger will start after making 21 saves in a 3-2 shootout win against the Sharks on Saturday. ... The Sharks held an optional skate . ... Eklund and Barabanov each will be a game-time decision, Sharks coach David Quinn said.