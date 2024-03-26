Stars at Sharks

STARS (44-19-9) at SHARKS (16-46-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Tyler Seguin

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration)

Status report

Wedgewood will start after Oettinger started the past three games. ... Seguin, a forward, is out for a rest day and will be replaced in the lineup by Dellandrea. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will start after Cooley made 26 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.