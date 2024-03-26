Stars at Sharks

STARS (44-19-9) at SHARKS (16-46-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Tyler Seguin
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration)
Status report
Wedgewood will start after Oettinger started the past three games. ... Seguin, a forward, is out for a rest day and will be replaced in the lineup by Dellandrea. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will start after Cooley made 26 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.