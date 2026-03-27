Stars at Penguins projected lineups

STARS (43-18-11) at PENGUINS (36-20-16)
5 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinahkov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Avery Hayes
Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Joona Koppanen
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)
Status report
Steel, a forward, left in the third period of a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Crosby, first-line center for Pittsburgh, is not expected to play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; no recovery timeframe has been provided. ... Malkin likely will miss a third straight game; the center is day to day.