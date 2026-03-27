Stars at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (43-18-11) at PENGUINS (36-20-16)

5 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinahkov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Avery Hayes

Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Joona Koppanen

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)

Status report

Steel, a forward, left in the third period of a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Crosby, first-line center for Pittsburgh, is not expected to play after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; no recovery timeframe has been provided. ... Malkin likely will miss a third straight game; the center is day to day.

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