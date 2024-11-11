Stars at Penguins projected lineups

STARS (8-5-0) at PENGUINS (6-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Tristan Jarry, Sam Poulin

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Oettinger could start after being pulled Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. ... Jarry will be a healthy scratch after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The goalie is 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in three NHL starts this season. ... Hayes, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. He is week to week. ... Glass, a forward, is out indefinitely with a concussion.