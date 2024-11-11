Stars at Penguins projected lineups

STARS (8-5-0) at PENGUINS (6-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, TVAS
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Oskar Back
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari
Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Tristan Jarry, Sam Poulin
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
Oettinger could start after being pulled Saturday, when he allowed four goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. ... Jarry will be a healthy scratch after being recalled Saturday from a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The goalie is 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in three NHL starts this season. ... Hayes, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday. He is week to week. ... Glass, a forward, is out indefinitely with a concussion.