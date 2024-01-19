Tippett scores twice, Flyers ease past Stars for 5th straight win 

Frost has 2 points; Oettinger makes 38 saves for Dallas

Recap: Stars at Flyers 1.18.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Owen Tippett scored two goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory against the Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Sean Walker, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton scored for Philadelphia (25-14-6), which matched its longest winning streak of the season (Nov. 10-19). ). Morgan Frost had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas (26-13-5), which had won four of its previous five (4-1-0). Jake Oettinger made 38 saves.

Walker made it 1-0 at 19:00 of the first period, taking a one-touch backhand pass from Frost and shooting over the blocker of Oettinger on a breakaway.

Philadelphia outshot Dallas 14-1 in the first period and 43-16 in the game.

Tippett scored to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 3:03 of the second period when he collected the puck after a Sean Couturier face-off win and shot over the blocker from the top of the left circle.

Seguin made it 2-1 at 12:42 with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle after Walker turned the puck over in the Flyers zone.

Atkinson knocked a rebound out of midair on the power-play 44 seconds into the third period to put the Flyers ahead 3-1.

Laughton scored on a penalty shot at 9:16 to make it 4-1 after Stars defenseman Joel Hanley hooked him on a breakaway.

Tippett made it 5-1 at 14:30, skating up the left side and shooting a spinning backhand over the glove of Oettinger.

