Stars at Flyers

STARS (26-12-5) at FLYERS (24-14-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSP
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
Oettinger will make his third start in four games. ... Wedgewood will be available after missing a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Matt Murray was sent to Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Heiskanen is not traveling with the Stars for the start of their four-game road trip but coach Peter DeBoer said the defenseman could join them at some point; after Philadelphia, they play at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the New York Islanders on Sunday and the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 23. ... Couturier (undisclosed) and Drysdale (illness) missed the Flyers morning skate Thursday but each could play after missing the previous two games; coach John Tortorella would not reveal who would be in the lineup. ... Philadelphia could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Ersson and Hart have alternated starts the past four games.