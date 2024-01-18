Stars at Flyers

STARS (26-12-5) at FLYERS (24-14-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSP

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

Oettinger will make his third start in four games. ... Wedgewood will be available after missing a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Matt Murray was sent to Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Heiskanen is not traveling with the Stars for the start of their four-game road trip but coach Peter DeBoer said the defenseman could join them at some point; after Philadelphia, they play at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, the New York Islanders on Sunday and the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 23. ... Couturier (undisclosed) and Drysdale (illness) missed the Flyers morning skate Thursday but each could play after missing the previous two games; coach John Tortorella would not reveal who would be in the lineup. ... Philadelphia could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Ersson and Hart have alternated starts the past four games.