Stars at Senators

STARS (34-15-8) at SENATORS (23-27-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Ty Dyllandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Oettinger will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … None of Dallas' injured players are on the road trip. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used at Florida. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.