Stars at Senators

STARS (34-15-8) at SENATORS (23-27-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Ty Dyllandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Status report
Oettinger will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … None of Dallas' injured players are on the road trip. … Forsberg will start after Korpisalo made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used at Florida. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.