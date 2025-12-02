Stars at Rangers projected lineups

STARS (17-5-4) at RANGERS (13-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ilya Lybushkin
Kyle Capobianco -- Alex Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard
Conor Sheary -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Oettinger was originally supposed to start, but he had a stomach flu Monday, so Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the decision was made to have DeSmith play. Oettinger participated in the morning skate and will be the backup. … Bichsel, a defenseman, will need surgery and is out 6-8 weeks, Gulutzan said. He sustained his injury in the second period of a 6-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Kolyachonok will replace Bichsel in the lineup. … Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said they are still deciding between having Sheary or Othmann, a forward, in the lineup to replace Edstrom, a forward who was injured in practice Monday and is day to day. Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Fox, a defenseman, will miss his first game since sustaining his injury in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Morrow will replace him in the lineup. Fox is on long-term injured reserve, and the Rangers have yet to provide a timetable for his return. … Martin was recalled from Hartford on Sunday and will be Shesterkin's backup; Quick, a goalie, is skating but not ready to dress for a game yet.