Stars at Islanders projected lineups

STARS (36-18-2) at ISLANDERS (25-23-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven
Thomas Harley -- Esa Lindell
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Scott Perunovich -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin, Adam Boqvist, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate. … Pulock (upper body) and Mayfield (lower body) will return after being activated from injured reserve Saturday; Boqvist, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Nelson, who did not take practice Saturday, will be in the lineup after playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.