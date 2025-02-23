Stars at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (36-18-2) at ISLANDERS (25-23-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven

Thomas Harley -- Esa Lindell

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Scott Perunovich -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Adam Boqvist, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate. … Pulock (upper body) and Mayfield (lower body) will return after being activated from injured reserve Saturday; Boqvist, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Nelson, who did not take practice Saturday, will be in the lineup after playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

