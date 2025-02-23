Stars at Islanders projected lineups

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate. … Pulock (upper body) and Mayfield (lower body) will return after being activated from injured reserve Saturday; Boqvist, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Nelson, who did not take practice Saturday, will be in the lineup after playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.