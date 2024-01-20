Stars at Devils

STARS (26-13-5) at DEVILS (23-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer
Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz
John Marino -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Kevin Bahl -- Cal Foote
Nico Daws
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: None
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)
Status report
Wedgewood will start; he left in the second period of a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 13 with a lower-body injury, and backed up Oettinger in a 5-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.