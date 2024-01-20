Stars at Devils

STARS (26-13-5) at DEVILS (23-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Curtis Lazar -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

John Marino -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Kevin Bahl -- Cal Foote

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: None

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Tomas Nosek (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee)

Status report

Wedgewood will start; he left in the second period of a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 13 with a lower-body injury, and backed up Oettinger in a 5-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

