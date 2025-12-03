Stars at Devils projected lineups

STARS (17-5-5) at DEVILS (16-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Nathan Bastian
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ilya Lybushkin
Kyle Capobianco -- Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report
Seguin, a forward, is likely out for the rest of the season after being injured at 1:44 of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Duchene will miss his 23rd straight game but the center is day to day and progressing "maybe this week better than any other week," per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. ... Bastian will play for the first time in four games. ... Oettinger will start after backing up DeSmith on Tuesday because of an illness. … Pesce, who will miss his 18th straight game, was skating on his own this morning but the defenseman “is not close (to returning) at this point,” per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.