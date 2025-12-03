Stars at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (17-5-5) at DEVILS (16-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Nathan Bastian

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Ilya Lybushkin

Kyle Capobianco -- Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, is likely out for the rest of the season after being injured at 1:44 of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Duchene will miss his 23rd straight game but the center is day to day and progressing "maybe this week better than any other week," per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. ... Bastian will play for the first time in four games. ... Oettinger will start after backing up DeSmith on Tuesday because of an illness. … Pesce, who will miss his 18th straight game, was skating on his own this morning but the defenseman “is not close (to returning) at this point,” per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

