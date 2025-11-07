Stars at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (7-4-3) at PREDATORS (5-7-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, SN

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Mavrik Bourque

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

Benn and Duchene practiced Friday but the forwards each remain day to day. … Wilsby practiced Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Smith, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

