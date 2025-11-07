Stars at Predators projected lineups

STARS (7-4-3) at PREDATORS (5-7-4)
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, SN
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Mavrik Bourque
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L'Heureux
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
Benn and Duchene practiced Friday but the forwards each remain day to day. … Wilsby practiced Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Smith, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.