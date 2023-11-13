Stars score 7 on special teams in win against Wild

Dallas was 5-for-8 on the power play.

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had two goals and an assist, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Miro Heiskanen had three assists for Dallas (10-3-1), which defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Brandon Duhaime, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota (5-8-2), which has lost three straight and nine of the past 11. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Joe Pavelski gave Dallas a lead 57 seconds into the first period with a tip-in on the power play. It was Pavelski’s 100th goal as a member of the Stars.

Radek Faksa made it 2-0 at 9:49, capitalizing on a turnover by Lettieri for a short-handed goal from the slot.

Duhaime made it 2-1 49 seconds later at 10:38 with a backhand in the slot.

But Duchene increased the lead again just 14 seconds later with a tip-in at 10:52 to make it 3-1.

Lettieri cut the deficit to 3-2 at 19:12 with a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Oettinger on the rush.

Duchene fed Johnston in the slot on the power play at 2:34 of the second period to give Dallas a 4-2 lead.

Evgenii Dadonov added a third power-play goal, finishing on a rebound off a Nils Lundkvist shot at 12:11 to make it 5-2.

Zuccarello shot a wrist shot off the right post and in on the power play to make it 5-3 at 15:59.

Duhaime was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct at 18:14 for a hit on Thomas Harley.

Robertson scored on a rebound from the low slot on the power play at 1:02 of the third period to make it 6-3 before making it 7-3 at 3:09 with another power-play goal during the major.

Jamie Benn fed Johnston on a breakaway for the Stars’ second short-handed goal at 17:57 for the 8-3 final.