Stars score 7 on special teams in win against Wild

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard continues scoring 

Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss
Oilers look to respond under new coach Kris Knoblauch

Knoblauch, Oilers see 'a lot of runway left' in season
Kris Knoblauch brings even-keeled approach as new Oilers coach

Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach
Henrik Lundqvist has perfect return to ice at Legends Classic

Lundqvist has ‘so much fun’ in 'perfect' return to ice at Legends Classic
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz out for season

Francouz out remainder of season for Avalanche with lower-body injury
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch
Chicago Blackhawks Florida Panthers game recap november 12

Reinhart's 4 points lift Panthers past Blackhawks

Former goalie Roman Cechmanek dies at 52

Cechmanek dies at 52, was goalie for Flyers, Kings
Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators look to get back on track

Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden
NHL Buzz news and notes November 12

NHL Buzz: Bennett returns for Panthers against Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL On Tap news and notes November 12

NHL On Tap: Wild try to find game in playoff rematch against Stars
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton Oilers Seattle Kraken game recap November 11

Hyman scores natural hat trick, Oilers top Kraken to end skid at 4 

Stars score 7 on special teams in win against Wild

Dallas gets 5 on power play, 2 short-handed, has won 3 straight

Recap: Stars at Wild 11.12.23

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Dallas Stars scored five power-play goals and twice shorthanded in an 8-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Dallas was 5-for-8 on the power play.

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had two goals and an assist, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Miro Heiskanen had three assists for Dallas (10-3-1), which defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Brandon Duhaime, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota (5-8-2), which has lost three straight and nine of the past 11. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Joe Pavelski gave Dallas a lead 57 seconds into the first period with a tip-in on the power play. It was Pavelski’s 100th goal as a member of the Stars.

Radek Faksa made it 2-0 at 9:49, capitalizing on a turnover by Lettieri for a short-handed goal from the slot.

Duhaime made it 2-1 49 seconds later at 10:38 with a backhand in the slot.

But Duchene increased the lead again just 14 seconds later with a tip-in at 10:52 to make it 3-1.

Lettieri cut the deficit to 3-2 at 19:12 with a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Oettinger on the rush.

Duchene fed Johnston in the slot on the power play at 2:34 of the second period to give Dallas a 4-2 lead.

Evgenii Dadonov added a third power-play goal, finishing on a rebound off a Nils Lundkvist shot at 12:11 to make it 5-2.

Zuccarello shot a wrist shot off the right post and in on the power play to make it 5-3 at 15:59.

Duhaime was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct at 18:14 for a hit on Thomas Harley.

Robertson scored on a rebound from the low slot on the power play at 1:02 of the third period to make it 6-3 before making it 7-3 at 3:09 with another power-play goal during the major.

Jamie Benn fed Johnston on a breakaway for the Stars’ second short-handed goal at 17:57 for the 8-3 final.